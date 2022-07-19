The Killeen’s Department of Public Works Engineering Division will be closing the westbound lane of Old FM 440 between South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway on Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
According to the release, water services are being installed in the area, and contractors need to enter the roadway to complete the work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.