Editor's note: The Herald is publishing a variety of stories this week in honor of National Newspaper Week, Oct. 2-8.
Longtime readers of the Killeen Daily Herald are no doubt familiar with the phrase “FME News Service,” which appears under some bylines that appear in the paper.
The news service, operating under the auspices of Frank Mayborn Enterprises Inc., is a joint venture between the Killeen Daily Herald and Temple Daily Telegram and is designed to provide readers of both publications with more local content.
FME News Service debuted in 2012, and in the past decade, it has served to dramatically broaden the scope of news coverage for Central Texans.
The concept behind the service is simple: Each publication provides coverage for its respective readership area, and shares the news, photos and other information with the other publication.
The Herald provides local government coverage for the cities of Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Nolanville, as well as reporting on local school districts, and, of course, Fort Hood.
The Telegram covers Bell County government, Temple’s prestigious medical complexes — including Baylor Scott & White and the VA hospital — as well as city and school governmental entities in Temple, Belton and surrounding cities.
Both papers cover breaking news, crime reports and community events, as well as provide sports coverage, business reporting and feature articles.
When this combined coverage is posted under the FME News Service umbrella, readers of both publications benefit from in-depth reports from across the region.
Combining the news-gathering and reporting resources of both publications gives readers from around the area — and online viewers from around the state, nation and world — a more comprehensive picture of the news and events that shape our communities.
It’s an old but true adage that two heads are better than one. The same can be said for the resources of two news outlets, as opposed to a single news operation.
Through FME News Service, the Killeen Daily Herald and Temple Daily Telegram continue to jointly provide readers and viewers of both publications with the latest news, sports and information from around the growing Central Texas area.
Providing more and better coverage to our readers and viewers is always our goal.
And FME News Service helps to make that possible.
