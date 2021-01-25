Foggy start will lead to sunnier week

The foggy, rainy weather the Killeen - Fort Hood area saw on Sunday is expected to be the last such weather the area will see for at least the next few days.
Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said on Sunday that by today the rainy weather system, which originated on the West Coast, should have all moved out, having seen about of quarter of an inch of rain in accumulation.
“There’s no more rain chances this week,” Sellers said.
Aside from a cold front expected to move through late Tuesday, the region is expected to see mostly typical temperatures for this time of year.
Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties are all currently experiencing normal to abnormally dry drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell and Coryell Counties were experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, while Lampasas Counties was experiencing moderate drought conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 622.72 feet, which is .72 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.50 which is .50 below normal elevation.
Today will be sunny, with a high near 68. West winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Monday night will be clear, with a low around 41. West winds will be around 5 mph. Tuesday will also be sunny, with a high near 69. Calm winds will become southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm winds will become west northwest at around 5 mph after midnight.
The forecast for the rest of the week
Wednesday - high near 61, low around 33
Thursday - high near 56, low around 38
Friday - high near 63, low around 51
