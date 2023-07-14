The Central Texas Theatre, formerly known as Vive Les Arts, is taking the Central Texas audience on an adventure to the land of Oz.
The community theater, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, will be presenting nine shows of “The Wizard of Oz” from July 14 to July 30.
The musical’s cast has spent 11 weeks preparing to give the best performance to attendees coming out to support the nonprofit community theater play, according to the director.
“It’s been so much fun,” said director of the play, Jami Salter. “This is the best group of people I’ve worked with in a long time, they are sweet and funny, generous with their time and just delightful to be around.”
The play will be featuring the musical score from the original MGM film that it is adapted off of. There will be a lot of dancing and a wide variety of colors during the live performance.
Join Dorothy, Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow and more in this rendition of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, “The Wizard of Oz,”
“Come! Everybody is welcome, it’s a blast.” Salter said on Thursday.
The play opened Friday and continues through July 30.
Show dates and times are listed below:
