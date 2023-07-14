wizard.jpg

The Wizard of Oz musical will have a total of nine shows starting Friday evening. It will be at the Central Texas Theatre, formerally Vive Les Arts.

The Central Texas Theatre, formerly known as Vive Les Arts, is taking the Central Texas audience on an adventure to the land of Oz.

The community theater, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, will be presenting nine shows of “The Wizard of Oz” from July 14 to July 30.

