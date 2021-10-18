HARKER HEIGHTS — Food distribution began at First United Methodist Church in Harker Heights at 10 a.m., Saturday morning and by 11:20 a.m., 50 boxes full of various items had been emptied into a steady stream of vehicles.
“How many food drives have you been a part of where the recipients not only got food and flowers, too?” said co-sponsor of the distribution, Lynda Nash, a Harker Heights City Council Member in Place 4.
Food donations, including bread, potatoes, cakes and other items had been received from H-E-B in Harker Heights, and the Killeen Food Care Center, according to Nash.
About 20 volunteers, including Bob Harless, were given various jobs like handing out flowers to motorists.
Harless told the Herald, “It brings lots of good feelings to people. I let a couple of guys off the hook who had their wives with them and gave them flowers. This is about helping people who are down-and-out and I get more out of it than some of those who receive it.”
Assisting Harless was Beth Robinson, a resident of Harker Heights since she was 16 years old. Robinson said, “I enjoy supporting people and doing what I can to make their lives better. I’ve been that way ever since I was a youngster.”
Nash said that these food distribution events are just the beginning of the creation of a Harker Heights Community Resource Center that will provide a plethora of services that people can connect with who don’t have ways of taking advantage of what we plan to make available.
