Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.