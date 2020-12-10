The holiday fun continues this week with Santa in the Park, Christmas on the Creek, the 12K’s of Christmas Virtual Run, and performances of “The Nutcracker.” There are also plenty of opportunities to give back to the community through various community food and toy drives. View the listing for more events and details.
Local Events
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, is hosting performances of “The Nutcracker” from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, and 12 and from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13. Go to www.vlakilleen.org for tickets.
The Lampasas Christmas on the Creek event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at W.M. Brook Park. There will be light displays, a Candy Cane Lane, Santa’s Village, and more at this event.
United Business Connections will host a two-day ride-through holiday gift drive for The Refuge Corporation of Copperas Cove’s Christian House of Prayer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19 at the Andy K. Wells Pavilion, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen. Items accepted include new toys, new or gently-used clothing, personal hygiene items, hand sanitizer, masks, and disinfectant wipes. United Business Connections will also accept monetary contributions.
A Sami Show: Arts and Crafts Market will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $6 per person and kids 12 and under are free.
The Fort Hood 12K’s of Christmas Virtual Run will be anytime between Dec. 13-24. Runners will complete the 12K run either in increments or all at once at a site of their choosing, and will submit proof of completion with a screen shot to include name, distance, date, and time to danyell.n.homoki.naf@mail.mil by Dec. 28. Registration is $20 for DoD cardholders and $25 for non-DoD cardholders and includes a t-shirt and finisher’s medal. Go to https://hood.armymwr.com to register.
Scores Pizza & Wings, 219 S. East St., Belton, is hosting a Toy and Food Drive through Dec. 20. Toys, non-perishable food, and monetary donations will be accepted to benefit students ages 3 to 10 from Southwest Elementary, Miller Heights Elementary, and Belton Early Childhood School. Contact Cha Cha Harrington at 254-217-3659 for more information.
The 2020 Carlson Christmas Light Show will be every night from 7 to 9 p.m. until Dec. 23 and from 6 p.m. to midnight Dec. 24 and 25 at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Visitors must stay in their vehicles to view the synchronized 45-minute light show, beginning at the top of the hour, and can hear the accompanying music by tuning into FM 88.1 with their car radios. Go to https://www.facebook.com/carlsonlightdisplay or http://carlsonlights.com/ for more information and updates.
Fort Hood USO is hosting 12 Days of USO Holiday Cheer, a free drive-thru event with music and displays, from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1- 12 at Building 121, 761st Tank Battalion Ave., Fort Hood.
The City of Harker Heights Fire Department is collecting new and unwrapped gifts for elementary through high school-aged children. Gifts for all ages are welcome, including games, puzzles, electronics, books, toys, and more. Participants can drop off through Dec. 17at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. For more info call 254-953-5493 or email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov.
The 60th annual Salado Christmas Stroll will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from through Dec. 20 along Main Street in downtown Salado. There will be live events, extended holiday shopping hours, music, food, and more available.
Nature in Lights, the 5.5-mile-long drive-thru holiday light display, will be open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 3, including Christmas Eve and Christmas. Santa’s Village will be open Dec. 10- 24 and will feature vendors, crafts, and more. Gate fees are $20 for cars, minivans, and pickups; $25 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger van or larger bus. Nature in Lights is at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy, including fun winter-themed shows for the holidays. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
Santa in the Park will be from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. Families will register for a time to visit with and have a free picture taken with Santa online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPR. There will also be a Story Walk throughout the park and a Holiday Market with vendors selling baked goods, treats, and hand-crafted items available.
The Lonestar Soccer Mini-Camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 and 13 at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Registration is open for U5-U15 boys and girls for $68 per participant, which includes a t-shirt. Go to https://lonestar-sc.typeform.com/to/e79bRGaf to register.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting a Letters to Santa event by providing free paper, envelopes, and pencils for kids to write their letters and drop into a custom mailbox at every movie screening until Dec. 24. Go to http://thebeltoniantheatre.com/ for tickets and showtimes.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from Dec. 10- 16 will be “The Croods: A New Age” at 7 p.m. and “Honest Thief” at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting “A Christmas Carol One Man Show” at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 live on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week. Redeem a free holiday-themed craft kit by going to https://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPR. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library will feature an online story time with Santa every Monday at 10 a.m. through the month of December. Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Branded Heart from 7:30 to 11:30p.m. Dec. 11. Cover: $10. Kris Gordon will perform from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by TJ Bell from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11, Beth Lee and The Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 12, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 13. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday night. Participation is free.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Lance Wade Thomaswith Matt Cearly& The Rowdy Few at 9 p.m. Dec. 11. Seating is limited and tickets range from $20 to $60 depending on table location and can be purchased on the show’s Eventbrite page. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Dustin Brown at 6 p.m. Dec. 11, Lily and The Implements at 7 p.m. Dec. 12, and Community Christmas Carols at 6 p.m. Dec. 13.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting a performance by Westboundfrom 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 11.
Farmers Markets
The Nolan Creek Farmers Christmas Market will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Grizzly’s Hidden Falls Nursery & Landscape, 1101 U.S.-190, Nolanville. Over 40 vendors will be available to sell crafts, baked goods, gifts, food, and more.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host its Christmas Market from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 12.There will be local crafters, growers, vendors, and live music at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
