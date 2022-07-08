Killeen-area food banks reported a significant increase in services after the pandemic, but the demand for food has only increased with high inflation, record gas prices and recent supply chain issues.
CNN reported in March, around 65% of the 200 food banks in the Feeding America network reported seeing a greater demand for food assistance compared to previous months.
The Food Care Center and Refuge Mobile Food Pantry in Killeen are part of the regional Central Texas Food Bank program, which is in turn a part of the Feeding America network.
FOOD CARE CENTER
The Killeen Food Care Center reported it served 8,830 people in June — a record high. The previous record for people the center served in one month was 7,400, set in June of 2020. The local food bank broke another monthly record in June, serving 1,600 seniors in the month.
“It is all three-fold right now with inflation, the supply chain and the pandemic,” said Raymond Cockrell, Food Care Center’s executive director. “We had fed the highest amount of people in our 35 year history.”
“In 2020 and 2021, we served around 2.6 million pounds of groceries to around 90,000 people for both those years. This year we have already served 1.8 million pounds of groceries as of June, spread among 70,000 people and 24,000 families,” he said.
Cockrell said the year started off slow but quickly gained traction as costs continued to rise.
He explained that June, July and August are usually the busiest times for the center since children are out of school and it puts families in a tough spot financially.
Cockrell said residents are ordering more groceries to deal with the increased demand and it is becoming harder and harder to sustain.
“More than ever before, families are asking to come multiple times a month.” Cockrell said. “At the start of the pandemic we stated allowing people to come twice a month, however, we can’t sustain it anymore.”
The Food Care Center will revert to their once a month policy beginning Sept. 1.
Cockrell said the center is also struggling with monetary donations.
“Due to the high gas and food prices paired with inflation, people who usually donate can’t because they have the use that money for their own needs.”
REFUGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry hosts a mobile food distribution once a month at various locations in the Killeen-Fort Hood Area.
The pantry has also reported an increase in groceries served over the last three months.
In June, the pantry served 1,440 people and 384 households compared to the 963 people and 273 households in May.
In April, the pantry reported serving a total of 968 people. Both months saw an increase of roughly 49% more people being served.
The next food and groceries distribution will be held July 23 at the Bulldogs Stadium in Coppers Cove.
To donate or learn more about these local food banks, go to http://www.foodcare.org/ or https://www.therefugecorporation.org/.
