With food, wine and beer from all over Central Texas, Harker Heights looks forward to hosting the 14th Annual Food Wine & Brew Fest on Sept. 10 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way.
From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., festival attendees can experience more than 100 vendors, hear live music from Doug Moreland Fiddlin & Whittlin Chainsaw Carver, try craft beers, savor a selection of diverse foods and taste wine from a number of providers including Blue Duck Winery, Big Rock Winery, Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards and more.
In addition to food and drink, attendees will have the option to try their hand at a number of activities, including artistry, axe throwing and corn hole.
“Everyone will find something to savor whether you are a craft beer drinker, wine lover or a foodie,” reads a news release on the event from the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
On average, the event enjoys an attendance of approximately 5,000 people, officials said, with as many as 4,000 people expected to attend this year’s festival.
The festival was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 related concerns, and the following year saw around 2,500 attend.
Similar to last year, general admission to the festival is free, though parking is $20. A limited number of VIP tickets may be purchased for $100, with benefits that include “exclusive pours and food pairing,” a meet and greet with the band, a “VIP cash bar,” a private tent with “swag” and “activities” as well as a golf cart shuttle service from the main parking lot to the VIP area. Parking passes and tickets may be purchased online at: https://bit.ly/3dStL5m.
The Chamber is also asking for volunteers to work two-hour shifts.
Volunteers work a two-hour shift and then can partake in the festival,” reads the notice online. “Each volunteer will be given a souvenir glass.”
The festival is sponsored by H-E-B, the city of Harker Heights and the Texas Department of Agriculture’s “Go Texan” program.
