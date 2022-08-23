Heights fest

The 14th Annual Harker Heights Food Wine & Brew Fest is slated for Sept. 10, and will feature vendors from across Central Texas.

Photo Courtesy of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.

 Courtesy Photo

With food, wine and beer from all over Central Texas, Harker Heights looks forward to hosting the 14th Annual Food Wine & Brew Fest on Sept. 10 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way.

From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., festival attendees can experience more than 100 vendors, hear live music from Doug Moreland Fiddlin & Whittlin Chainsaw Carver, try craft beers, savor a selection of diverse foods and taste wine from a number of providers including Blue Duck Winery, Big Rock Winery, Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards and more.

