Two-hundred families were given a free turkey and Thanksgiving basket at the Killeen Food Care Center on Tuesday morning.
“They had to fill out an application with us for this giveaway and the Christmas baskets,” said Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the Food Care Center. “Then they received a voucher to be redeemed today. We have given away a total of 1.600 turkeys so far during the food drives.”
Cockrell said that there were over 10 churches that arrived earlier on Tuesday morning at the food center where they distributed 400 turkeys.
“The Prince Hall Masonic, who is one of our largest donors during the food drive, donated over $7,000 (and) came up and got 150 turkeys.”
Andrew Fragier, a Killeen resident said he was very thankful for the food drive.
“We needed the help this year, I am a veteran and I am disabled so I am not working,” he said. “Any little bit that helps. I try to get what I can to survive. I have used the Food Care Center before and they are nice people and they treat us right.”
John Geydos, a Copperas Cove resident and Vietnam veteran, said the baskets will be his Thanksgiving meal this year.
“It is a blessing and all I get is social security because my knees are gone now,” he said. “I am a single person who lives by myself and so I have my aide who comes and helps me everyday. She will fix the meal for me because it is very difficult for me to go to Walmart or H-E-B or any big store to get stuff because sometimes their carts don’t work. So it is a blessing for me to come here and get this.”
Donald Sears, a Copperas Cove resident who is a Marine veteran, said the Food Care Center has come in handy since he can’t get around.
“Getting here was the hardest part of the day, and the staff was very friendly,” he said. “They are nice people and this will be Thanksgiving meal for Thursday.”
The Food Care Center also gave out a thousand turkeys and other food to military families on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.