The Salvation Army of Bell County and Greater Killeen Community Clinic will host the monthly drive-thru mobile food distribution from 9 a.m. to noon April 19, or until food runs out.
The food distribution is at New Gate United Methodist Church, 718 N. Second St., Killeen.
To volunteer or find out more information, call Capt. Dawn Beckham at 254-774-9996.
