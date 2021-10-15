A Harker Heights City Council member is teaming up with a local church to combat food insecurity within the community this weekend.
Councilwoman Lynda Nash and Pastor Leslie Tomlinson of the Harker Heights Methodist Church will be distributing food to the community 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church, 208 West Cardinal Lane, according to a news release.
The Central Texas Food Bank said hunger is an issue for nearly 18% of residents in Bell County.
In addition, there will be a voter registration booth set up for those who have not yet registered.
