North Pointe Church in Copperas Cove will be hosting a farm to family food distribution at noon Wednesday at North Pointe Park, 1899 North Farm to Market 116 in Copperas Cove, according to a news release.
“We have a semi truck of food coming on Oct. 21 and will be distributing all 1,248 boxes to the community for free,” said Pastor Brent Sanders in a news release. “Each box comes with a meat item, fruit and/or vegetable, canned goods and gallon of milk.”
The event will be a free drive thru only event.
“Also we can use all the volunteers that would like to serve the community,” Sanders said. “However much time they can help would be greatly appreciated, volunteers can start helping at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or till food is gone and the parking lot is cleaned up.”
If anyone wants to serve they can call or text Pastor Brent at 254-394-2558.
