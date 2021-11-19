KHUR Radio is hosting a Feeding Families Food Drive at the Copperas Cove City Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
All non-perishable food donations will benefit Educated Angels, a local nonprofit organization, to help families have a Thanksgiving meal.
Donations will be accepted at Fester’s House Pavilion near the pond in the park, 1206 W. Ave. B.
There will also be games, music and refreshments at the donation site.
