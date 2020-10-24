Members of All City Real Estate were giving away food Saturday as part of the fourth annual End the Hate Make Killeen Great Community Fall Food Drive at 1900 E. Elms Road.
The food drive offered non-perishable food items such as noodles, cans of beans and canned goods.
“This event is really important to me that we continue to keep hope alive in our community,” said event organizer Amber Mezzacappa. “All of the leftover food was donated to the Families In Crisis and Friends In Crisis to help feed people who really need it.”
