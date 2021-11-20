COPPERAS COVE — KHUR Radio, an online radio station based in Copperas Cove, hosted a Thanksgiving food drive for two nonprofit organizations: Educated Angels and Garden of Hope-Central Texas.
“We’re both retired veterans, and throughout that time in the military, one thing that we did learn is about customer service and community service,” said Oscar Domino, co-owner of KHUR Radio. “So when we started KHUR Radio, one of our goals was to really have a footprint in the community.”
Domino co-owns the radio station with Craig Davis.
He said this year is the inaugural Feeding Families Food Drive, but he intends for it to be an annual event.
All non-perishable food items and monetary donations will benefit the two organizations.
