AR Kares 4 All, a local nonprofit organization, is hosting the first of its monthly food giveaways for 2021 on Jan. 22 in the parking lot of the former H-E-B in downtown Killeen.
Everyone is invited to the parking lot, 809 N. Gray St., from noon to 3 p.m. that day to get a food box of around 20 pounds of food.
The nonprofit was started by local business owner Maricello Brown, who hosted a food giveaway around Thanksgiving and on Christmas Eve.
At the Christmas distribution, the organization gave out 150 boxes of food that continued meats, crackers, cookies, breads and other food.
