The Harker Heights Event Center will host its annual Juneteenth Culture Community Celebration and a Father’s Day Salute on Sunday.
Organizers have coined the phrase “food tasting with soul,” and the event will be held at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive, from 3 to 8 p.m. The public is welcome.
Some of the planned activities include a poignant display in tribute to Juneteenth and Black history.
“The fraternity Omega Psi Phi has provided materials and information which makes this display something of a museum to black culture including Juneteenth,” said organizer Carolyn Brown.
This family-friendly celebration will include a fashion show, hair show, entertainment and Kids Corner with a bounce house and play and paint.
Brown has been in touch with individuals and organizations who will be on hand Sunday. There will be vendors and top local chefs and restaurants with delicious gourmet selections available.
“We will hold a raffle and every 30 minutes and prizes will be awarded,” said Brown.
Some of the organizations and individuals that will be on hand include 20/20 Auto Spa, NeNe Creations, Amoriskye House of Fashion, Beauty Bar to Go, That Girl Netia, BBQ Hub, Yeah she Rollin, WB Chicken & Waffles, Unicorn Units, LLC, Arts by Rags, Coach AB, G&G Paper Co., Abundantly Healthy, Chief, TLC, Price Realty Group, Empire Dance, Dear Kamiyah Headwrap & Accessories, Nuetresses Haircare, BigFoot Lawn Care, The Lashay Agency, Life is Funny, LLC, DJ LadiBug and Elemental Wisdom 72 will be on hand with a variety of music.
