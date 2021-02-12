A monthly food giveaway, which has occurred at the parking lot of the downtown H-E-B that closed in 2019, has been rescheduled for Feb. 20.
Due to the cold and icy weather, Maricello Brown, director of local nonprofit AR Kares 4 All, said the food giveaway will now take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 20 at 809 N. Gray St. in Killeen. It was previously scheduled for Feb. 13.
AR Kares 4 All recently began holiday food giveaways around Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Brown said he will do them every month of 2021.
The organization gave away 2,000 pounds of food on Jan. 21.
