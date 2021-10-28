October is National Pumpkin Month, and as Halloween draws near, more and more pumpkins are beginning to appear on doorsteps.
While pumpkin carving is one of the most famous Halloween traditions, it’s also dreaded by some. After all, carving a pumpkin takes time, effort and patience.
But with the tips from Temple artist and Food network star Kristina Patenaude, carving a pumpkin should be a breeze this Halloween.
The first step is to open the pumpkin the correct way.
“Carving the top of the pumpkin compromises the integrity of the structure and cuts off the lifeline ... the stem,” Patenaude said. “Flip the pumpkin over into a pot, cut out the bottom and scrape down the sides until they’re 1/2 inch thin. This will allow you to get more precise lines when carving out your design. The pumpkin should even last a bit longer this way.”
In one of her YouTube videos, where she shows how she handles her pumpkins, Patenaude also gave tips on making pumpkin creations last longer.
“Spray your pumpkin with water, then cover with plastic wrap or a plastic shopping bag and store it in the fridge overnight when its not in use to make it last longer,” she said in her video’s description.
While your Jack-o’-Lantern might not be close to Patenaude’s artistic level, her tips will make for an easier pumpkin carving, and pictures of her pumpkins certainly give room for inspiration.
Patenaude’s personal history with pumpkins started about 10 years ago when she carved her first 3-D pumpkin.
“I lived in Vegas and thought that perhaps just sculpting the surface would help the pumpkins last longer than cutting through, which was true,” she said.
Patenaude, who went to college for graphic design and worked as a multimedia artist, quickly found a new passion.
“When I learn a new type of art, I kind of jump all in,” she said. “Each year during the Halloween season, I would try to push my skills and out-do the carve from the previous year. I started sending my husband to work with pumpkins for his desk, and the response was great.”
Once people started trying to buy Patenaude’s pumpkins from my husband, she realized her creations were unique.
One year after Patenaude started posting pictures of her creations on Facebook, the Food Network discovered her and asked her to be on their show ‘Outrageous Pumpkins.’
The show, which aired on Food Network and Discovery+, is a pumpkin carving competition and sets up talented carvers to compete against each other.
Although Patenaude couldn’t take the trophy home, she was the last woman left standing during the finale and was happy that finding her passion for pumpkin carving gave her an artistic outlet to get back onto the art scene.
Patenaude is the official pumpkin carver for the Pumpkin Nights Fest event in Austin, where she carves a giant pumpkin every night for the whole month of October.
But she doesn’t stop there.
“I also carve potatoes, butternut squash, melons, fruit, etc.,” she said. “I’m known for making cakes out of white pumpkins and jewelry and flowers out of potatoes.”
You can find Patenaude’s creations on her Instagram page ladymodernjewlery.
