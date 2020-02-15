HARKER HEIGHTS — In 2016, The “So Natural Food Restaurant” locally owned and operated by Luvina Sabree and her husband, Jameel, was ambushed by Robert Levine and his “Restaurant Impossible” television show crew. The show airs on the Food Network.
After basically tearing the inside of the eatery apart by discarding the chairs and tables in addition to remodeling the interior, Levine made changes to the menu and provided cooking lessons to the staff.
He visited the restaurant in response to the Sabree’s daughter, Ayana, and her appeals to make a fledging restaurant a place that would attract customers and enjoy the food they had ordered.
Three years later, Levine returned to what had been since renamed the “So Natural Caterer” and as part of his revisited series recorded a show that updated how business was going. The show aired Thursday, at 9 p.m. CDT, on the Food Network.
An overflow crowd of friends and family filled the restaurant at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to enjoy new cuisine and then participate in a watch party for the “Revisited Show.”
The Sabree family has always made an impression on Levine and his crew because their children made contributions to the operation of the restaurant and it consumed their lives.
Jameel Sabree told the Herald that even after the “Restaurant Impossible” show aired the first time, “We found ourselves sitting around waiting for customers to come in the door.
“It didn’t stay that way for long and we decided to close the restaurant and start a full-time catering business,” she said.
Sabree said, “In the first two months, we made $100,000 and the business continues to grow. The restaurant is now open only for catered events. We can prepare and serve the meal here or travel to distant locations and are capable of feeding up to 2,000.”
The catering business is no doubt making money for the family, but the most important change is one suggested by Levine — and that was his encouragement to find whatever it took to allow the Sabree family to make time for themselves and have activities together as a family.
“This family was stretched to the max and they needed relief,” Levine said.
“I’m happy to say that’s the norm for our business now,” Jameel Sabree said. “Our kids are active in school and sports and able to spend time with their friends.”
Joyce Tenner of Harker Heights said, “To see how the kids have grown and how things have progressed is exciting.”
“I was here when they remodeled the first time and to see this show again will bring back good memories,” said Renee Jackson of Killeen.
