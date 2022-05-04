An annual food truck festival that normally draws thousands of hungry people is back on the Copperas Cove calendar, scheduled for June 11. During the fifth annual festival, dozens of food trucks and general merchandise vendors will dot Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
The festival is scheduled to go from 5-10 p.m. that evening. Entry to the park costs $5 per carload or $1 for those who walk in.
Those interested in being a vendor have until May 13 to register. Those interested in being vendors should contact Special Events Coordinator Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719.
Along with hosting the food trucks, the city is also hosting a kickball tournament the same evening. Fees are $125 per team registration that includes 10 parking passes. The tournament guarantees two games and includes a $15 pay at the plate fee.
Teams may register by contacting Recreation Specialist Abby McWhorter at amcwhorter@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.