Ground-breaking on a new food truck park in Copperas Cove will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The park will be located at 105 W. Avenue E in downtown Copperas Cove. Currently, it is a vacant lot in between two properties.
The Taste of Cove Food Truck Park will be the second such business in the surrounding area, with the Killeen Food Park opening in early 2020.
The Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau will host the ground-breaking at the lot, which, according to the Coryell County Appraisal District, is 0.244 acres, or 10,644 square feet in size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.