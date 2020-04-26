While the global coronavirus outbreak has forced a majority of businesses to close, the Killeen Food Truck Park has been going strong, continuing to provide area residents with food while maintaining social distancing guidelines and best safety practices.
"It has been consistently busy here since the shutdown started, and Killeen has really come together as a community to support local businesses," said Sabrina Hebert, co-owner of the Killeen Food Park and Simply Good Burgers, one of the food trucks at the park. "Yesterday (Saturday) was really busy, with a lot of customers coming for the first time. We have only been open since February, so I think word of mouth is getting out and more people are coming in."
With the food truck park continuing to do business at a brisk pace, Hebert said she never considered that she might have to close the park down due to coronavirus concerns. Even so, some individual vendors said they considered the possibility of closing their trucks.
"I did consider closing down the food truck because I was having trouble getting product," said Jamacco Byrom-Mumphery, owner of Macco Wings Plus. "But I am now able to get the food directly from the supplier, and business has been picking up."
The food truck park was relatively busy around 1 p.m. Sunday, with the parking full of customers safely waiting for their food inside their vehicles. One customer said she had been to the food truck park several times since the shutdown began, and said she was very thankful they were open.
"I have come here three times so far, and all three times have been since the shutdown started," Utaya Holmes said. "We (my family) have probably been eating carryout more since the shutdown started than we were before, so I'm glad the food truck park is open."
Holmes said she was currently home from college after the University of Texas in San Marcos closed in March due to the coronavirus.
"With every other restaurant closed, at least inside, it is good this place is still open," she said. "This place is great."
The Killeen Food Park is located at 3101 S. Fort Hood Street.
