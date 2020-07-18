COPPERAS COVE — Rising temperatures on Saturday did not stop dozens of Copperas Cove residents from partaking in the flavors of three local food trucks.
Many of those who came out to the pop-up food truck event on South Second Street, such as Diana Ward, purchased food or drink items from more than one vendor on Saturday.
“I have seen the food trucks around town,” Ward said as she was waiting for her food from Mama Lama Mobile Kitchen.
Joining Mama Lama at the event were Sticky Fingas BBQ and The Reef.
Ward said she and her family have visited all three at various times around Copperas Cove.
“When we found out all three of them were together ... we decided we were going to get something from the food trucks,” she said.
Ward, who was with her son, Kyle, said she and her family try to visit all of the food trucks that appear in Copperas Cove.
“It just promotes a family aspect of the town,” Ward said of why she shops local. “You’re adding to their livelihood.”
Copperas Cove resident Dwight Sailer Sr. sipped on a Dr Pepper as he waited for his food from Sticky Fingas BBQ.
“Well, my wife and I both like ... to support small businesses in the community,” he said. “And I’m interested in trying something new.”
Sailer said he has purchased food from the barbecue food truck before, but he hadn’t previously had anything from The Reef or Mama Lama.
Sailer chuckled when he said that if he bought enough food from all of the food trucks he wouldn’t have to cook that night.
