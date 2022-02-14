COPPERAS COVE — While there were no die hard Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams fans at the Cove Theater on Sunday night, there was still plenty of fun to be had.
Andy Remedies, an elementary school science teacher, and Betina Cash, a school nurse, run the Cove Theater on West Avenue D.
The theater that was once closed for a long period but through their love of films and Cove, Remedies and Cash decided to re-open the cinema to play classic movies and keep that original movie theater atmosphere.
“Sometimes, people will come in and see our snacks and remark about how they haven’t seen them in years,” Remedies said.
On Sunday night, the theater decided to have a Super Bowl event for fans to come out and watch the Bengals and Rams play off against each other.
“We were kind of displaced when the Cowboys lost but we’ve had about 40 people reserve tickets and some people have just been walk-ins,” Remedies said. At least ten people were in attendence at the theater by the time kickoff occurred, and more were expected to arrive throughout the first quarter of the game.
Most people at the theater were not really rooting for anyone, to them it was just a good time to get out and watch football.
“I’m a Tennessee Titans fan but when the Bengals won, I kind of have to root against them so tonight, I am a Rams fan,” Anthony Moore, 46, of Copperas Cove, said.
