With sections of Killeen’s street infrastructure in dire need for repair, the city has begun to step up its efforts to improve the city’s roads, and in some cases reduce a street down to the “native soil,” and rebuild it from scratch.
With last February’s winter storm causing earthquake like damage to Killeen's roads, city street repair has been a hot topic this year, fueled by years of poor construction standards and inaction by previous leadership, officials have said.
Last Tuesday, the City Council approved $1.9 million in funding to Austin-based K Friese & Associates, Inc. for the redesign of two major roads in Killeen — Willowsprings and Watercrest. Total construction costs for the roads are estimated to be more than $13.8 million for Watercrest and $4 million for Willowsprings.
When questioned by a councilman Tuesday about the project, City Engineer Andrew Zager assured the councilman that the reconstruction effort will include stripping the road down to its “native soil,” and rebuilding it with the proper engineering techniques and materials.
That’s the latest development in a series of heavy talks about Killeen roads that have been growing in recent years.
The cost of repairs
A 2019 Transmap Survey assessed Killeen with approximately $120 million in necessary road reconstruction, and in February, the city was left with an additional $40 million in needed reconstruction in the wake of Winter Storm Uri, bringing the total to $160 million. If left unaddressed, each road included in the survey will eventually reach “complete failure.” According to Transmap, these repairs are critical; the more the issue is delayed, the faster the roads will fall into a state of complete failure.
Two years later, Killeen has begun substantive work towards addressing this issue.
Within the past year, the city completed 13 road projects, excluding spot repairs such as slurry fills or crack seals, and laid the foundation for a vast overhaul of priority targets.
Under the current pricing scheme, which is backed by an increase to the street maintenance fee, it may take up to 33 years for the city to fully pay off its streets — but it doesn’t mean it will take that long to complete the project. However, city officials have yet to announce a plan that fully funds the $160 million needed for all streets.
A Five-year plan
Through the Capital Improvement Plan, a five-year capital projects improvement schedule, the city has confirmed a focus on “priority roads,” the total amount of which adds up to approximately $64 million in reconstruction efforts, all of which the city hopes to have completed by 2027.
Additionally, the city confirmed the addition of a new road crack-sealing crew with the adoption of the fiscal year 2022 budget, which began in October.
Killeen is also moving towards the adoption of $24 million in bonds for road repairs, which, combined with the new revenue from the street maintenance fee will generate roughly $28 million over the next year.
But, as several City Council members have stated, more funding, and projects, are on the way.
“There is much more to come,” Councilman Rick Williams said Tuesday while hinting at the possibility of a future bond issue for road repairs — to cover the remaining $132 million.
The city is, however, limited in how much work it can complete at once.
According to Executive Director of Finance Jon Locke, the city of Killeen can only handle approximately $20 million to $22 million in road-related efforts annually. Any more and the city simply won’t have the manpower to provide effective oversight for the projects. Instead, Killeen would be forced to outsource the work — a process that likely could not be funded through the street maintenance fee and which would cost taxpayers millions, effectively giving them less bang for their buck.
Footing the bill
At a town hall meeting in November, City Manager Kent Cagle compared Killeen’s roads standards to a county road.
“We’ve done more roadwork in the past few months than Killeen’s seen in the past few years,” Cagle said. “Somewhere in the early ‘80s, we lost our way ... what was common at the time was to do things cheap and fast and to build as many houses as possible. We won’t be building any more roads to those standards.”
The city is in the process of redeveloping its standards for road builders, according to the city manager.
“This is the only city I’ve ever been in where the city has lower design standards than a country road,” he said.
After years, perhaps decades, of previous city councils and former top Killeen leadership using poor road construction standards and kicking the can down the road when it comes to street repairs, the financial wake-up calls of those practices have become apparent. The ones left to pick up the check are current residents and business owners.
Earlier this year, the Killeen City Council expressed a general consensus that action needed to be taken when it passed an increase of 433% to the city’s street maintenance fee, raising the rate from $1.70 a month per single-family household to $10. The fee, which is expected to generate roughly $11 million in revenue from residents and businesses annually, will produce $4 million for street reconstruction and $4.3 million for street repair services such as milling and overlay.
Williams said Thursday that, while it is unfortunate that residents are now bearing the brunt of Killeen’s infrastructure problems, the city’s current response is critical. If Killeen waits any longer, he said, residents will face even worse pickup costs.
“Eventually it gets worse, the dollar amounts get higher,” he said. “We are so far behind.”
Williams also acknowledged it may take up to a decade before the city is able to return to a manageable state. However, he also emphasized that the additional revenue will allow most residents to see some benefit as the city completes its projects.
“The money that you’re now paying — you know the $4.3 million per year — that’s going to take care of all the streets, not just those streets that are going to be replaced,” he said regarding milling and overlay services.
However, something that went unscrutinized during the City Council’s deliberations was the fee’s impact on businesses. Like residents, businesses are required to pay a street maintenance fee; unlike residents, this fee for businesses is based on a formula that includes the square footage of the business. The larger the business, the higher the monthly street maintenance fee. Some businesses in Killeen, including the Herald, are paying hundreds of dollars per month for the street maintenance fee, a sharp increase compared to last year.
And while Williams spoke to the economic impact of poor streets, it is also entirely possible that such a fee will make the area unattractive to future businesses.
Speaking on the issue, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown stated that, in her opinion, the City Council moved too quickly on the issue of street maintenance. She also clarified that it was precisely for this reason that she suggested utilizing the tax base to fund the city’s new $24 million bond.
“We really rushed this decision to increase the street maintenance fee across the board, and any solution we come up with will have to be thought out. We’ll have to look at it from all directions,” she said. “What we don’t want to do is collect enough money to repair large portions of the road only to lose residents and businesses.”
Brown did point out that an increase in the maintenance fee was likely necessary since there are few sources of revenue with which the city can pay for road improvements.
Federal emergency funding received by the city in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, as well as those funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act have specific restrictions on their use, and could not be used for Killeen’s roadways, leaving the city with few ways to resolve its road problems.
Still, its method was suboptimal, Brown said.
Development Standards
The life expectancy of Killeen’s streets will not change, however, until the city is able to improve its development standards, specifically for roads.
Kevin Shepherd, CEO of Verdunity, a Dallas-based consulting firm that is responsible for Killeen’s new comprehensive plan, which is still being developed, lambasted the city during a joint City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission workshop in late June.
“I’ll be honest; your development standards are some of the worst I’ve seen in the past 10 years,” Shepherd said during the June 30 meeting, challenging the city to analyze the issue.
However, what Shepherd may not have known is that the city has been working towards updating its development standards for almost two years.
In May of 2020, the city began working towards improving its standards for new developments. However, the process has been slow going, only presenting preliminary options for change in November. According to Killeen City Council members, the Central Texas Home Builders Association has proved reluctant and unwilling to change.
“I’ll give it to you point blank, with what I was presented with by a builder when I was campaigning. He said ‘keep Killeen cheap. Killeen is cheap. Don’t be one of those politicians that forces us to leave the city,’” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said during the Nov. 10 meeting. “My response was, ‘bye.’ We’re better than that.”
And while the development standards currently under discussion are primarily focused on addressing building practices in subdivisions, it will hopefully regulate “gifted roadways,” a practice which begins with the construction of a neighborhood’s roadway by the developer and ends with the “gifting” of the street to the city once development has completed. The city is then left to maintain the street which, depending on the developer, may erode in as little as 10 years.
“The City is currently working on updating its development and engineering standards,” according to the city’s Public Works department. “The city work on updating the Comprehensive plan in 2022 will include updating the Thoroughfare Plan that calls out some of the standards for the City Roadways. In addition to that plan, the City is working on updating the other technical design standards for its infrastructure. The goal is to have these updates completed in 2022.”
Additionally, Williams said, while he could not comment on previous city councils he gave his assurance that the city would remain fully involved in the reconstruction process, “from design to breaking ground.”
On tap
The city waits with baited breath to see how much it will receive from President Joe Biden’s recently passed infrastructure bill; Texas alone is set to receive almost $25 billion.
However, it will take time, patience and effort for the city to address Killeen’s roadways, not to mention money and sacrifice on the part of its residents, who may need to wait for more than a year for their particular street to be overlayed.
Regardless of the outcome, the course has been set; and the goalpost, however far, is visible through a lens of optimism.
Residents will also have the opportunity to speak with Shepherd, whose company has led the development of Killeen’s master plan, this week at the Killeen Utility Conference Room, 210 W. Ave. C, during the following schedule:
Monday: 4 to 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A formal presentation with the results of the community’s feedback will take place 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.