It was an afternoon of fun, food and great friendships among the teams working to get the funds necessary to make it to the “All-Star Worlds” in Orlando in May.
More than 20 vendors and over 100 people flocked to the Pitstop in Nolanville on Sunday to watch the teams perform and donate to this worthy cause.
“I just want to help these girls understand we are all behind them,” said Latisha Warren. “They have worked so hard to even qualify for this event.”
Teams from the Rising Stars 3lite Al-Stars Cheer, Dance and Tumbling gym have worked continuously to perfect their routines and be able to shine at the competition.
Sunday, they showed off their talents and watched as others performed in order to raise funds to get them to Florida in May.
Among the vendors present were Lovelay Nail Supply, Wrapped in God’s Love, Little Ladies Day Spa, Kimora’s Rainbow and Creations made by Passion.
These vendors gave of their time and talents and promised a portion of the proceeds from sales to go to the fundraiser.
Other groups on hand were the Unity Line Dancers who performed during the afternoon.
Jerald Cook and Stacey Adams from Mid-Texas Corvett Club brought put three of their best cars on display. The club promised to donate a portion of the proceeds from upcoming events to see these teams get to Orlando.
The brother-sister duo of David and Aundreia Griffin played violins to entertain the crowd. Aundreia is on one of the “Tiny” teams which support the older teams as they work toward medals at the upcoming events.
Chef Nita Glibert of Juicee Eats, a creole kitchen in Killeen, donated all of her proceeds from the afternoon which included a good old crawfish boil with all the fixins.
The day included a fashion show with designs from Phyllis Williams at African Flair. Together with her fashion designer Daniel Smith, they outfitted some of the girls as they made their way across the catwalk.
“We will attempt to make the largest send off tunnel in the world,” Jessica Smith said. Smith is a parent and has helped organize the event.
The group also has a GoFundMe set up to raise funds for the trip.
“We currently have 38 athletes from several different backgrounds to turn this dream into a reality. We can’t do it without the support of you, All funds will be utilized to cover all expenses of the trip,” according to Smith. For additional information or to donate, call 504-316-9325 or email to rs3lite@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.