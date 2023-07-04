Bellco Fireworks, LLC is the official name of the business — but for Randall and Marty Kirkes it’s a family endeavor.
The couple opens up there stand twice a year — for Independence Day and for New Year celebrations. According to Randall Kirkes, the business belongs to his kids, Kyle Kirkes and Kayla Sommerville.
“Business has been steady,” Randall Kirkes said earlier this week. “But it always picks up the closer to the holiday it gets.”
Sales began June 24 and went through Tuesday at midnight.
In one 10-minute period on Sunday, the stand sold over $600 in pyrotechnics, and that was before business picked up, according to Kyle Kirkes.
The Garcia family, Julia and her two children Bella and Roman, stopped in to carry on a tradition.
“Their dad passed away two years ago and this was his favorite thing to do with the kids,” Garcia said.
The siblings were captivated by the many firecrackers, roman candles, smoke bombs and something that was shaped like a pyramid.
“It’s worth it to see the happiness this brings them,” Garcia said.
One stand outside Copperas Cove on the westbound side of Highway 190 is also an endeavor of sots, benefiting the Copperas Cove High School tennis teams; although this year, the stand may pull in less than in the past couple of years.
Sales this year are down from the previous two years, which Marilyn Talbett, wife of tennis coach Paul Talbett, said may be due to a couple of different factors.
“I just see that the economy is really affecting people and it’s affecting their disposable income — what they can just spend on this stuff,” she said Tuesday morning. “Also, we’ve just been spoiled because we’ve had the last couple of years — COVID years — and people were just spending. Those were unusual years.”
Talbett said sales this year are shaping up to be around what a normal year before COVID looked like.
Talbett’s husband has been running a stand to raise money for the tennis programs since the mid-’90s, she said.
The coach uses the additional money brought in from fireworks sales on things to help out the kids.
“Oftentimes in the budget, with our local kids, we have to use the budget for things that they need in order to get as many kids what they need,” the coach’s wife said Tuesday. “We can affect more kids versus fewer kids and spend more money on them. So this helps offset the cost of trips, and we don’t have to use the budget money.”
Despite fewer sales than the previous couple of years, some of the top sellers this year included multi-shot, “finale”-type packages such as the High Falutin’ and the Irish Legend.
