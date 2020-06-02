Fishers of all ages can fish on any public body of water in the state Saturday without a fishing license, according to a release by the Texas Parks and Wildlife.
The first Saturday in June is designated as Free Fishing Day, the release said.
Craig Bonds, the inland fisheries director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife, said the day can be more than just introducing the love of fishing to a new person.
“We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation,” Bonds said in the release. “A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”
Texas Parks and Wildlife has created a webpage of tips for new fishers. The tips include how to get started, safety, supplies and gear, casting and baiting, and cleaning and storing fish, according to the release.
The web page can be found at https://tpwd.texas.gov/education/angler-education/learn-to-fish.
Texas Parks and Wildlife has also created a webpage to find available locations to fish. That can be found at https://bit.ly/2ACkZVt.
