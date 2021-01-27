New vehicle sales in Bell County were up in the month of December but they were down for all of last year.
In all of 2020, Bell County dealers sold 17,816 total vehicles, 671 fewer than the previous year.
Last month, 2,337 new vehicles were sold in Bell County, compared to 2,089 in December 2019, according to the monthly Freeman Auto Report, which tracks the number of new vehicle registrations.
The most popular selling brand in Bell County in December was Ford with 389 total vehicles sold, according to the report.
Other top sellers were Chevrolet, with 346 vehicles sold, and Toyota, with a total of 315 units sold.
As with the monthly numbers, Ford and Chevrolet were the most popular brands in Bell County in 2020.
Dealers have sold a total of 2,993 new Fords. Bell County dealers have sold a total of 2,291 Chevrolet vehicles through December, the report showed.
Coryell County
In Coryell County, there were 10 fewer new vehicles sold compared to last December, and 145 fewer vehicles sold through the year compared to last.
In December, Coryell County dealers sold 303 vehicles.
In December, 83 new vehicles were sold in Coryell County, compared to 93 in December 2019.
Chevrolet topped the list of most popular vehicles in Coryell County with 20 total vehicles sold. Other top sellers were Ram trucks with 10 vehicles sold.
Dealers have sold a total of 166 Chevrolet vehicles from Jan. 1 through December in Coryell County, making it the most popular brand in the county. Coryell County consumers have purchased 121 Ram trucks in the same time frame, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.