The Freeman Auto Report shows a decline in total sales of new vehicles for the month of June in Bell County. Compared to last year, consumers purchased 394 less vehicles than this time last year.
The Freeman Auto Report totals the new vehicles registrations in the Central Texas Region, Including Bell, Coryell, Hill and McLennan counties.
Total sales for the four-county area from January through June are at 12,961 — 591 fewer than the 13,552 sold during the same time frame last year.
The report showed that Bell County had the most sales out of the four counties with a total of 1,251 vehicles sold in June. The year-to-date total for Bell County is 7,693. Bell County’s numbers went down from last years total when dealers sold 1,645 new vehicles in June, and a total of 7,977 for the first six months of 2019.
Ford was the most popular brand in Bell County in June with 207 vehicles sold, The total number of Fords that were sold for the year is 1,266, according to the report.
Chevrolet came in second to Ford with 168 vehicles sold. The total number of Chevrolet vehicles sold for the year is 1,017, according to the report.
Coryell county dealers sold a total of 88 vehicles for the month of June which is an improvement upon the 2019 sales of 82 vehicles. According to the report, Coryell county has sold 391 vehicles for the year which is also an improvement upon last year’s total of 389.
The most popular brand of vehicle for Coryell county for the month of June was Ram with a total of 21 vehicles sold. The total number of Rams sold for the year thus far is 74, according to the report. Jeep came in second to Ram with 14 vehicles sold. The total number of Jeep vehicles sold for the year is 52.
In June, dealers in Bell County sold 519 more passenger cars (885) than trucks (366). In Coryell County, dealers sold 18 more passenger cars (53) than trucks (35), according to the report.
