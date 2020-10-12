There has been a decline in total sales of new vehicles in Bell County for the month of September compared to the same month last year, according to the latest Freeman Auto Report.
The report showed that Bell County had a total of 1,377 new vehicles sold in September, down from last year’s total when dealers sold 1,512 new vehicles in September.
From January through September, consumers purchased 1,280 fewer new cars and trucks in Bell County compared to the same time last year, according to the monthly sales report.
Jan. 1 through September sales for Bell County was 12,015, compared to 13,295 for the first nine months of 2019.
The Freeman Auto Report totals the new vehicle registrations in the Central Texas Region, including Bell, Coryell, Hill and McLennan counties.
Total sales for the four-county area from January through September are at 20,248 — 2,004 fewer than the 22,252 sold during the same time frame last year.
Bell County
Ford was the most popular brand in Bell County in September, with 228 new cars and trucks sold. The total number of Fords that were sold for the year is 2,013, according to the report.
Chevrolet came in second to Ford with 216 vehicles sold. The total number of Chevrolet vehicles sold for the year is 1,499, according to the report.
Coryell County
Coryell County dealers sold a total of 60 vehicles for the month of September, which is less than the September 2019 sales of 88 vehicles. According to the report, Coryell County has sold 553 vehicles for January through September, which is also less than last year’s total of 647.
The most popular brand of vehicle for Coryell county for the month of September was Chevrolet with a total of 15 vehicles sold. The total number of Chevrolets that were sold for the year is 122, according to the report.
Ram came in second to Chevrolet with nine vehicles sold. The total number of Rams sold for the year is 96.
In September, dealers in Bell County sold 559 more passenger cars (968) than trucks (409). In Coryell County, dealers sold 10 more passenger cars (35) than trucks (25), according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.