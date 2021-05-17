New vehicle sales in Bell County were up in April compared to the same month last year, and total sales for the year are well over year-to-date numbers from 2020.
Bell County auto dealers sold 2,151 vehicles in April, compared to 1,044 sold in April 2020, according to the monthly Freeman Auto Report.
The Jan. 1 through April sales total for Bell County was 5,844 vehicles, compared to 4,577 for the first four months of 2020.
The Freeman Auto Report totals the new vehicle registrations in the Central Texas region, including Bell, Coryell, Hill and McLennan counties.
Total sales for the two-county area of Bell and Coryell from January through April are at 6,087 — 1,310 more than the 4,777 vehicles sold in the same time frame last year.
Bell County
Ford was the most popular brand in Bell County in April, with 413 new cars and trucks sold. The second-most popular brand was Chevrolet with 267 sales.
So far, 875 Fords and 897 Chevrolets have been sold in the county this year, according to the report.
Coryell County
Coryell County dealers sold 74 vehicles in April, up from 34 vehicles in April 2020. According to the report, Coryell County has sold 243 vehicles through April, which is also more than last year’s total of 200.
The most popular brand in April was Chevrolet, with a 18 vehicles sold this month and 79 this year in Coryell County, according to the report.
Ram and Nissan tied for second, with 10 vehicles sold each. So far, 31 Rams and 26 Nissans have sold in Coryell County this year, the report indicates.
In April, dealers in Bell County sold 1,043 more passenger cars (1,597) than trucks (554). In Coryell County, dealers sold 63 more passenger cars (153) than trucks (90), according to the report.
