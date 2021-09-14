New vehicle sales in Bell County were down slightly in August compared to the same month last year, but total sales for the year are still significantly higher than year-to-date numbers from 2020.
Bell County auto dealers sold 1,524 vehicles in August, compared to 1,596 sold in August 2020, according to the monthly Freeman Auto Report.
The Jan. 1 through August sales total for Bell County was 12,838 vehicles, compared to 10,638 for the first eight months of 2020.
The Freeman Auto Report compiles the numbers from new vehicle registrations in the Central Texas region, including Bell, Coryell, Hill and McLennan counties.
Total sales for the two-county area of Bell and Coryell from January through August are at 13,286 — 2,155 more than the 11,131 vehicles sold in the same time frame last year.
Bell County
Ford was the most popular brand in Bell County in August, with 206 new cars and trucks sold. The second-most popular brand was Chevrolet with 173 sales.
From January through August, 1,768 Ford vehicles and 1,623 Chevrolet vehicles have been sold in the county this year, according to the report.
Coryell County
Coryell County dealers sold a total of 38 vehicles in August, down from 52 vehicles in August 2020. According to the report, Coryell County has sold 448 vehicles through August, which is less than last year’s total of 493 through the first eight months.
The most popular brand in August was Chevrolet, with a total of 16 vehicles sold last month and 133 this year in Coryell County, according to the report.
GMC and Jeep tied for second in total sales, with four apiece. So far, 44 GMC vehicles and 37 Jeep vehicles have sold in Coryell County this year, the report indicates.
In August, dealers in Bell County sold 828 more passenger cars (1,176) than trucks (348). In Coryell County, dealers sold six more passenger cars (22) than trucks (16) this month, according to the report.
