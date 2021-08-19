New vehicle sales in Bell County were up significantly in July compared to the same month last year, and total sales for the year are still well over year-to-date numbers from 2020.
Bell County auto dealers sold 1,984 vehicles in July, compared to 1,349 sold in July 2020, according to the monthly Freeman Auto Report.
The Jan. 1 through July sales total for Bell County was 11,314 vehicles, compared to 9,042 for the first seven months of 2020.
The Freeman Auto Report compiles the numbers from new vehicle registrations in the Central Texas region, including Bell, Coryell, Hill and McLennan counties.
Total sales for the two-county area of Bell and Coryell from January through July are at 11,724 — 2,241 more than the 9,483 vehicles sold in the same time frame last year.
Bell County
Ford was the most popular brand in Bell County in July, with 250 new cars and trucks sold. The second-most popular brand was Hyundai with 217 sales.
From January through July, 1,562 Ford vehicles and 837 Hyundai vehicles have been sold in the county this year, according to the report.
Coryell County
Coryell County dealers sold 44 vehicles in July, down from 50 vehicles in July 2020. According to the report, Coryell County has sold 410 vehicles through July, which is less than last year’s total of 441 through the first five months.
The most popular brand in July was Chevrolet, with a total of 13 vehicles sold last month and 117 this year in Coryell County, according to the report.
GMC was second in total sales, with eight. So far, 40 GMC vehicles have sold in Coryell County this year, the report indicates.
In May, dealers in Bell County sold 1,182 more passenger cars (1,583) than trucks (401). In Coryell County, dealers sold the same amount of passenger cars as trucks — 22 each — according to the report.
