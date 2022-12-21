1. Yes. Rosewood is a major arterial roadway and well under its designed traffic capacity.

2. Yes. The city’s traffic study showed a low accident rate and supported the change.

3. No. Several area residents say speeding is already a problem, and this will make it worse.

4. No. Raising the limit to 40 mph may have been OK, but a 10 mph jump is too much.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say until the new speed limit has been in place for several months.

