There’s a new hazard at the entrance of Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.
Something larger than a golf ball ran into the city’s 18-hole golf course sign Friday and demolished it.
According to the Killeen Police Department’s Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart the sign was struck around 11 p.m. in a hit-and-run crash.
“It was struck by a Chevy Malibu and a suspect has been identified,” Gearhart said in an email Wednesday afternoon. “As of now, an arrest has not been made.”
Stones from the sign were seen scattered about the nearby grass where half the sign was demolished. The sign is located at a curve in the road at the entrance to the clubhouse parking lot on Stonetree Drive.
When asked about repairing the sign, the Herald received an email from Heather Buller, the assistant director of the city’s Recreation Services Department, which oversees the golf course.
“Our Recreation Services Department is looking to secure a vendor and repairs will begin as soon as one is secured. We do not yet have a time frame of when a vendor will be secured,” said Buller.
So are the people driving the vehicle going to blame the sign for jumping in front of them or take responsibility for their recklessness?
