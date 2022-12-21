Stonetree

Something hit the sign at Stonetree Golf Club and city officials are in the process of determining the next step in repairing the brick structure.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

There’s a new hazard at the entrance of Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.

Something larger than a golf ball ran into the city’s 18-hole golf course sign Friday and demolished it.

(1) comment

CALMUM

So are the people driving the vehicle going to blame the sign for jumping in front of them or take responsibility for their recklessness?

