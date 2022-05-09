Weather experts from the National Weather Service predict a week of high temperatures in the mid-90s with lows in the high 60s in Killeen and the surrounding area.
“The best chance for some precipitation comes next weekend, but it’s still too early to tell for sure,” said Steve Fano, meteorologist with NWS in Fort Worth.
The spring growing season is underway, but vegetation remains dormant or otherwise drought-stressed in many areas, according to Fano.
”Friday’s rain varied from 1 to 1 1/2 inches area-wide but only slightly affected overall drought and fire conditions,” Fano said. “Bell County is still under extreme drought conditions with a high-fire danger.” Wind conditions will continue to be light at 10-15 mph every day this week.
“With high-humidity rates expected, that lowers the fire-danger somewhat,” Fano said
He indicated that the highest humidity is usually in the morning hours at or near 100%.
“Humidity rates should drop into the 60% range as the day get warmer.”
So with back-to-back days in the 90s and lows falling into the 60s overnight, we can expect several days of the same.
Today’s temperature will continue to be warm with a high near 96 but with heat index values as high as 101. Clouds will move in tonight with a low around 74.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 94. Tuesday’s low will drop to around 70.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 93 and partly cloudy in the evening with a low around 67.
Thursday will be sunny as the high is forecast around 93. Clear skies will continue in the evening with a low around 67.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 95. Clouds will roll in later with a low around 68. Saturday will remain hot with a high near 95.
