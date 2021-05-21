After more than 1.5 inches of rain fell in the Killeen area since Sunday, things may remain dry until this afternoon.
The National Weather Service forecast shows partly sunny skies for this morning with a 30% chance of rain hitting the forecast this afternoon.
According to the forecast, the greater chances of rain on Friday appear to be between 2 and 8 p.m.
After today, rain remains in the forecast every day through Wednesday, although rain chances decrease from as high as about 60% Saturday to as low as 20% on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain chances appear to be during the day throughout the rest of the week as the forecast for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings is mostly cloudy.
Since Sunday, Killeen’s regional airport has recorded 1.53 inches of rain, according to data collected from the National Weather Service and Weather Underground.
On Sunday, it recorded 0.73 inches of rain. On Monday, 0.66 inches of rain fell. Finally, on Tuesday, 0.14 inches of rain were recorded.
The National Weather Service had been projecting 3 to 5 inches of rain.
Drought Conditions
According to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which was published Tuesday, much of Bell County is not experiencing drought conditions. The small portion of the western part of the county, which includes Killeen and Fort Hood, is in abnormally dry conditions, the lowest level of drought severity.
At its peak a few weeks ago, Bell County was entirely in moderate drought conditions, with the area around Killeen in severe drought conditions.
Over the course of the past few weeks, rainfall in the area has totaled more than 3 inches.
For Coryell County, which has suffered the brunt of the early drought, conditions have also improved. According to the latest data, the large portion of the county, which also encompasses Gatesville, that has been affected the worst, is now under moderate drought conditions, the second level of severity. At its peak, that area had been in extreme conditions, one step below the highest severity.
The rest of the county, including Copperas Cove, is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
The entirety of Lampasas County appears to not have any drought conditions.
