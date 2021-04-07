Approximately 3,000 soldiers from France, the United Kingdom and the U.S. Army have begun a multinational warfighter exercise at Fort Hood.
Named “Warfighter 21-4,” the exercise is designed to reinforce the U.S. Army’s ability to conduct large-scale combat operations with unified action partners, Army.mil reported.
It will also certify the top headquarters unit at Fort Hood — III Corps — for future deployment operations, the Fort Hood Sentinel reported.
The French Army sent about 1,300 soldiers, the United Kingdom sent about 1,000 soldiers and about 600 U.S. Army soldiers are participating in the exercise, according to the Sentinel report.
U.S. troops come from Fort Hood, Fort Bliss, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Grafenwoehr, Germany.
A complete breakdown of how many soldiers per country was not immediately available.
Warfighter 21-4 began April 1 with a testing of equipment and communication systems. The scenario-based exercise began in earnest on Tuesday, said Maj. Gabriela Thompson, public affairs officer for III Corps. It will continue through April 15.
