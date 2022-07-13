A former soldier who now resides in Austin was sentenced Wednesday to 24 months in prison for assault on law enforcement officers, according to a news release by U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas.
According to court documents, on Feb. 6, 2021, Ricardo Manuele Davila-DeJesus, 29, became intoxicated and got into an argument with several individuals inside a Fort Hood military barracks, the release said.
The argument reportedly continued outside when the defendant pulled out a .45-caliber pistol and discharged his firearm in the direction of a soldier who, fearing for his life, retreated back into the barracks.
Other individuals who were at the scene managed to subdue and disarm the defendant, the release said. During transport to the police station, Davila struck an officer and spit in the face of another. He continued to resist arrest by repeatedly kicking the back door of the patrol vehicle.
On March 22, Davila pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.
The FBI and Fort Hood Military Police investigated the case.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Capt. Shmuel Bushwick prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.