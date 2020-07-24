Pending an appeal, former Bell County Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters was ordered on Friday to pay $2,300 to plaintiff Anthony Kendrick in a civil lawsuit involving the two.
Kendrick became overwhelmed with emotion and sobbed heavily after Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn read his findings.
“At the conclusion of the evidence, the court enters judgment for the plaintiff for the sum of $2,300,” Guinn said after hearing testimony from Peters, Kendrick, a woman named Charsetta Waters, a witness brought forth by Kendrick, and Roger Tanner, a governor of the South Texas district of the Amateur Athletic Union.
The lawsuit stemmed from a youth football preseason jamboree in 2018 and 2019 organized by Kendrick who is a coach of the K-Town Raptors.
Kendrick testified on Friday that he became acquainted with Peters at an unrelated event in 2018 and began inquiring about referees for the tournament.
At the time, Peters was head of officials for the AAU.
Tanner testified telephonically that the jamborees were not sanctioned by the AAU.
“Then I have no governance over this situation between you and Mr. Peters,” Tanner told Kendrick on Friday as Kendrick, who represented himself, questioned him.
Kendrick said that between 2018 and 2019, he had paid a total of $2,300 — $1,300 in 2018 and $1,000 in 2019 — to Peters for what he understood to be fees for officials.
Peters said the payments were for administrative fees and dues.
Kendrick and Guinn said that in a pretrial hearing, Peters had testified that the money had gone to pay dues for the officials in lieu of payment for their services.
Peters acknowledged that he had received $1,000 from Kendrick in two payments in 2019, but he said he could not recall the amount of money he received from him in 2018.
The first payment in 2019 was of $790 on one of the days of the jamboree. It was a transaction in which Waters, who worked the concession stand at the tournament, said she witnessed.
“Mr. Peters ... the court is of the opinion that the money was paid to you,” Guinn told Peters after ruling on the case. “I think your statements during the course of the hearings and this trial were conflicting. Clearly the money was paid, and I think, clearly, the referees never got paid.”
The second payment in 2019 was $210 via money order that Kendrick delivered to Peters in his office. Kendrick said Peters had told him that he donated the money to a soup kitchen and gave money to parents to purchase backpacks and school supplies.
Kendrick also said that while in his office, Peters told Kendrick that he couldn’t prove he had given him any money.
Peters denied telling Kendrick that.
Neither Kendrick nor Peters wrote receipts or kept documentation of the cash transactions.
“In some respects, sir, I think you’re a victim of what you just said, of failing to keep adequate records,” Guinn told Peters. “Both parties are guilty of that.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn appointed Guinn to preside over the case after Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke recused himself.
At the time the lawsuit was filed, Cooke and Peters worked in side-by-side offices on Priest Drive as the two justices of the peace in Killeen.
After the trial, Kendrick, still visibly emotional, said, “I had confidence when I came in here that I had an open and shut case.”
He said he tried multiple times to settle out of court with Peters, who Kendrick said kept telling him, “‘You can’t prove it.’”
Peters has 21 days to file an appeal to the Bell County Court at Law. In order to do that, he must post a bond of $4,600, or he can complete an affidavit of inability to post bond, which Guinn would have to review and approve.
