Killeen police are investigating the death of Keco Motton, 46, of Killeen, but would not release further details, according to an article in Sunday’s Austin American-Statesman.
The Herald tried to contact Killeen Police Department by text, email and telephone for confirmation and comment, but received no response.
The former Cedar Park police officer was being investigated for possible sexual abuse. May 5, Motton was arrested by the Texas Rangers on a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, and booked into Williamson County Jail. He was released after posting bail on May 7. Motton had been an officer with the department for 11 years.
According to the Statesman, Motton was arrested following allegations from a woman who came forward May 5, when he was called to investigate a domestic disturbance.
“We take allegations of sexual assault seriously and support all victims of crime,” Cedar Park Police Chief Mike Harmon said following the arrest.
The investigation into the sexual assault was still open Friday, according to Bryan Washko with the Department of Public Safety.
According to a Facebook post by Motton’s family, a “Walk of Honor” to donate his organs was scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Baylor, Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.