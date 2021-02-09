A new member of the Bell County Tax Appraisal District board of directors was unanimously approved by the Killeen city council during Tuesday’s meeting.
Dick Young, a former Killeen city councilman and a former member of the board for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, was nominated by the Killeen City Council on Feb. 2 during a workshop meeting of the council.
Young will be replacing Royce Matkin, who died in early January from complications related to COVID-19.
Also during that workshop meeting, Otis Evans, the only other applicant for the seat, was nominated but did not receive the majority of the votes that Young received from the council, according to Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.
Segarra previously said he would have liked to see Evans take the seat.
“I was kind of disappointed, not because of Mr. Young, but because of picking someone who hasn’t served in so many committees,” Segarra said. “We don’t want to keep picking the same people.”
Young’s new seat is the city of Killeen’s appointed seat on the board, and he will be joining members who have been appointed from other entities within Bell County, including Bell County, the city of Belton, Belton Independent School District, the city of Temple, Killeen ISD and Temple ISD.
Young was approved to the seat with a unanimous vote approving five consent items Tuesday. With the same vote, the council approved Chris Thomas to replace Leo Gukeisen on the Animal Advisory Committee.
Billy White, the chief appraiser for the Bell County appraisal district, further explained the process of someone being named to the board.
Young will take the seat for at least the remainder of Matkin’s term, which runs through 2021. After that, the council would then reappoint him or appoint someone new, according to White. A normal term on the board is two years.
Unlike water boards, there is no law or regulation preventing developers from serving on appraisal boards, White said, adding the board Young is slated to serve on is separate from the Bell County Appraisal Review Board, to which the public can protest in connection with appraised property values.
Young will be sworn in at the next board of directors meeting in the middle of March, White said.
The primary duties of the board of directors is outlined in a PDF on the Texas Comptroller’s website.
They include:
Hiring a chief appraiser if necessary
Adopting the appraisal district’s annual budget
Appointing an appraisal review board
Have board meetings at least once each calendar quarter
