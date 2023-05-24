Killeen Council

Council members listen as Killeen resident Melissa Brown speaks during a public hearing at the Killeen City Council meeting on May 9.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

A former Killeen city councilwoman was ordered to be removed from the council chambers after a lively discussion about decorum during a council meeting this week.

The incident occurred Tuesday during the citizen comments portion of the weekly city council meeting, where several residents got up to speak about a vaguely written item on the agenda and were shut down multiple times by the mayor pro tem.

Michael Fornino

Cagle sticking his nose where it further does not belong in COUNCIL matters. Additionally - they (Cagle) put a vague item on agenda, then wouldn't adequately define it - then complains people were "off topic". Worse, the folks who toom the lazy, winding river of praise - totally OFF agenda were allowed to ramble on uninterrupted. Nice stacking hje deck, Debbie. Oh...and if you were SOOO sick why keep an ambulance posted at City Hall and not just go to hospital? Misuse position and city resources much?

