A former Killeen city councilwoman was ordered to be removed from the council chambers after a lively discussion about decorum during a council meeting this week.
The incident occurred Tuesday during the citizen comments portion of the weekly city council meeting, where several residents got up to speak about a vaguely written item on the agenda and were shut down multiple times by the mayor pro tem.
The citizen comments — which usually last 30 minutes or less — lasted around and hour and 30 minutes as multiple residents spoke about agenda item 17, which was listed as “Discuss a complaint about an elected official.”
Each person who made a complaint against the council was quickly denied the chance to speak by Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb who was running the meeting for Mayor Debbie Nash-King, who temporarily left the meeting for medical treatment.
City Manager Kent Cagle tried to clarify the item’s purpose when the arguments first started.
“This is a specific complaint against a specific official,” Cagle said. “It’s not so that anyone can come up and make a new complaint.”
However, when other residents offered compliments to the council while speaking on Item 17, they were allowed to stay at the dais, which brought jeers from the audience members who were silenced.
Comments from audience members such as “That’s not on the agenda” or “That is so wrong” were shouted toward the dais.
At one point, a resident who was denied the chance to speak stood up and called a point of order, to which Cobb told her that can only come from the dais.
Resident and former Councilwoman Mellisa Brown was one of the audience members who expressed their displeasure about the occurrence.
During a comment regarding the specific complaint, which was not explicitly expressed on the agenda, Brown yelled that the person speaking can’t speak about a certain person since no names were mentioned in the agenda.
Cobb asked Brown to follow the decorum protocols for the room but after a brief exchange called on police officers to remove Brown from the chambers. Brown waved off the police officer, who still accompanied the former councilwoman to the exit.
A few minutes later, Cobb called for a 10-minute recess and Brown was later allowed to return to the chambers once the situation had died down.
In an email to the Herald on Wednesday, Brown gave a statement about what she believed to be the unfair treatment the residents experienced during the meeting.
“The way the citizens comments were handled was unfair and did not treat each citizen equally. Citizens who wanted to criticize the council should have been allowed to speak since the agenda item said, ‘Discuss a complaint against an elected official’ but did not specify who or what the complaint was concerning,” Brown said.
“The citizen who was allowed to talk about 3 citizens should have been stopped by the Mayor Pro Tem since there was no agenda item to discuss private citizens. I was trying to prove a point and have the council recognize that the meeting was not being ran in an equitable way,” Brown said. “I felt like I should have been able to respond when the Pro Tem addressed me directly and she disagreed. I was out of order and she had the right to ask me to leave.“
Brown said she had a chance to talk with Cobb during the recess after she was told to leave.
“During the recess after citizens comments, Mayor Pro Tem Cobb came outside to speak with me and told me I was welcome to return to the meeting. We both expressed our point of view on what happened and agreed that we understood each other. I came back to the meeting and followed all of the rules of the Council. She and I have both moved on from this and I don’t believe there are any hard feelings on either side.” Brown said. “I do apologize to the citizens who I interrupted. My intention was not to disrespect them or their time. I did not mean to make them feel the same way that the citizens who were cut off by the council chair felt.”
Once the situation had de-escalated and the mayor returned from her treatment, and the council meeting resumed without further interruption.
(Comment by user) Cagle sticking his nose where it further does not belong in COUNCIL matters. Additionally - they (Cagle) put a vague item on agenda, then wouldn't adequately define it - then complains people were "off topic". Worse, the folks who toom the lazy, winding river of praise - totally OFF agenda were allowed to ramble on uninterrupted. Nice stacking hje deck, Debbie. Oh...and if you were SOOO sick why keep an ambulance posted at City Hall and not just go to hospital? Misuse position and city resources much?
