Twenty-five children from the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove will receive a $200 shopping spree at Walmart on Dec. 15, courtesy of the Robert Griffin III Foundation.
Griffin is a star quarterback who led the Cove High Bulldawgs to consecutive runner-up finishes in the state championship and went on to win the Heisman Trophy at Baylor. He later became the No. 2 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins (now known as the Commanders).
The foundation hosted the inaugural shopping spree a year ago.
In a news release, the foundation said its president and Griffin’s mother, Jacqueline, will continue to honor her son’s desire to assist the Boys and Girls Club in Copperas Cove. Recently, Jacqueline also was named to the club’s corporate board of directors.
The Robert Griffin III Foundation is a nonprofit foundation that strives to discover, design, and support programs that benefit underprivileged youth, struggling military families, and the victims of domestic violence, according to the release.
For more information about the RG3 Foundation or to make a donation, visit the Foundation’s website at www.rg3sports.com.
