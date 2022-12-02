shopping spree

The Robert Griffin III Foundation is providing a $200 shopping spree to 25 children of the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove on Dec. 15.

Twenty-five children from the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove will receive a $200 shopping spree at Walmart on Dec. 15, courtesy of the Robert Griffin III Foundation.

Griffin is a star quarterback who led the Cove High Bulldawgs to consecutive runner-up finishes in the state championship and went on to win the Heisman Trophy at Baylor. He later became the No. 2 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins (now known as the Commanders).

