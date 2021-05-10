Retired Lt. Gen. David K. Doyle, a former deputy Fort Hood commander, has died. His funeral will be Thursday in Austin.
Doyle served 33 years in the Army after enlisting in 1951.
He died on May 8, 2021.
As a colonel, he commanded the 3rd Armored Calvary Regiment — now the 3rd Cavalry Regiment — which was at Fort Bliss at the time. The regiment is now based at Fort Hood.
One of his final positions was as deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood before going to the Pentagon to be a deputy inspector general, according to his biography in the “Army Executive Biographies,” published May 15, 1985.
Also during his career, as a lieutenant colonel, he was awarded the Silver Star three times for actions in Vietnam, according to the Military Times Valor website.
Doyle’s remains will be flown to Arlington National Cemetery, where he will be buried with his wife who died in 2016, according to his obituary.
His full obituary will appear in Tuesday's Killeen Daily Herald.
