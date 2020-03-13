Harker Heights High School graduate and member of the Utah Jazz Royce O’Neale has spoken out via Twitter about the coronavirus, himself and his teammates.
“Appreciate all the love and support. I’m good and okay. Everybody make sure you stay safe and take care of yourself. We here for you guy @spidadmitchell (Donovan Mitchell) and @rudygobert27 (Rudy Gobert) healthy recovery for you guys,” O’Neale said.
O’Neale’s Utah Jazz teammate Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday just before the Jazz were set to tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to the Associated Press.
Mitchell, another teammate, was tested along with all of the members of the Jazz and his positive result was known on Thursday.
The rest of the Jazz players, including O’Neale, are in quarantine.
The Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors are all teams that have recently played against Gobert, Mitchell and the Jazz. They all said that they were having some players and staff self-quarantine for as many as 14 days, according to the Associated Press.
The NBA has suspended its season going forward.
