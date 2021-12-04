Approximately three weeks ago, George Lee, the owner of the former Horny Toad Harley-Davidson dealership in Harker Heights, sold the property to a Wisconsin-based development company.
That company, JCW Development, is expected to redevelop the property to the specifications of a national medical company. According to the website of the parent company — WDS Construction — it does business in the medical and biosciences market.
“I’ve sold it to a medical group, and they are doing a complete remodel, redesign, rebuild for a totally different purpose,” Lee said in a phone interview Thursday.
JCW Development could not be reached to confirm the company it would be remodeling the building for.
“It’s a medical company that creates different blood products for the medical field,” Lee said.
The dealership closed its doors for good Feb. 27 and Lee consolidated operations with his Temple Harley-Davidson dealership on March 1.
Lee told the Herald in March the move to consolidate was done to combat the property taxes and lack of land to be able to expand.
According to 2021 records from the Bell County Appraisal District, the Harker Heights property was assessed at around $1.1 million.
Horny Toad Harley-Davidson in Temple is located at 7454 S. General Bruce Drive, along Interstate 35.
