HARKER HEIGHTS — Dust billowed Friday from behind the former Horny Toad Harley-Davidson dealer in Harker Heights as a worker was actively breaking up the back parking lot.
The back wall of the building there had previously been torn down and much of the interior had also been gutted, as multiple piles of rubble were seen in the corner of the 2.2-acre property.
Closed for good Feb. 27, the owner of the dealership, George Lee, consolidated operations with his Temple Harley-Davidson dealership on March 1.
Ever since the move, the building has been vacant.
Lee told the Herald in March the move to consolidate was done to combat the property taxes and lack of land to be able to expand.
According to 2021 records from the Bell County Appraisal District, the property — assessed at around $1.1 million — is still owned by Lee under the name of Knucklehead Properties, LLC of Temple.
Lee was not available for comment on Friday.
Horny Toad Harley-Davidson in Temple is located at 7454 S. General Bruce Drive, along Interstate 35.
