COPPERAS COVE — In the spring of 1968, Roscoe Harrison Jr. was a young associate editor working for JET Magazine when he was called into his editor’s office.
In that room, he was introduced to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Two weeks later, on April 4, King was gunned down at a Memphis hotel balcony. Harrison was assigned to help cover his death and funeral.
A year afterward, the publication won a Pulitzer Prize for its commemorative coverage.
Just shy of 52 years later, Harrison, now the pastor of the Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple, spoke to a crowd of 150 inside the Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove on Monday about King’s legacy.
Harrison gave the keynote speech during the 22nd Copperas Cove Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration. The event usually follows an annual march. The event’s chair, Angela Lewis, said a march was not held on Monday due to logistics, however, organizers plan to hold a march next year.
Harrison, a broadcast and print journalist for 30 years, was a trailblazer in Central Texas journalism. He was the first African-American television anchor for KCEN-TV in 1970. He was also the first African-American reporter for the Temple Daily Telegram and San Antonio Express-News in 1966 and 1967.
On Monday, he imagined what King would have thought of society today — decades after he spoke his famous “I Have A Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.
“Dr. King would be pleased, and he would be proud. And he would be pleased with what African-Americans have accomplished,” Harrison said. “But he would still think there is a lot of work to do.”
Harrison addressed the cradle-to-prison pipeline, which consists of an array of social and economic factors as well as political choices to reduce the odds that poor children — especially poor black and Latino children — will grow up to become productive adults.
He called it not just one race problem but an “American problem.” He encouraged the audience to be teachers in the lives of younger generations. “Our adversity has enriched our lives in nonmaterial ways and deepens our understanding of human nature and human differences,” Harrison said.
